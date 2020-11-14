Diwali is one of the most-awaited festivals celebrated by Indian worldwide. On this holy occasion, most of the Hindu families decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers, mango and banana leaves. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped, and sweets are exchanged with loved ones on this day.

Owing to the ongoing pandemic, this time a lot of actors have decided to skip hosting parties, the large get together's will now be only limited to close friends.

It's Diwali day, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what the stars are up to.

IBTimes exclusively caught up with actor Rohit Roy and asked him how he is celebrating Diwali this year, what he loves to binge on and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

On how he is celebrating Diwali

I will be celebrating Diwali with my family, and we have a huge family, so it's like a small party amongst us. Puja, followed by a get-together and dinner, that's how I am celebrating Diwali this year. Looking at the current scenario, all of us must stay safe and healthy.

On food that he loves to binge on

I am a Bengali what do you expect a Bengali to be we are foodies (laughs), I love Kaju Kathi, so I am going to eat that. And yes there are various other delicacies that we will be enjoying tonight.

On not bursting crackers

We won't be bursting firecrackers, and I urge people not to do so, as we are amidst a pandemic. In fact, every year for shagun (auspicious) we used to burst crackers, but this time we won't.

On the work front

Rohit Roy is seen in web show named "Paper" the series is airing on ULLU app.