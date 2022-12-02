As the decorated IAS officer Rohit Kansal, the Principal Secretary of J&K's Higher Education Department and Information Department, ends his 25 years of service in the Valley, several administrative secretaries highlight the officer's achievements and milestones. Kansal, senior IAS officer of 1995 batch J&K cadre, now part of AGMUT, has been appointed as the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles.

Kansal, through his years of service in J&K and humble nature, emerged as an exceptional coordinator between the media and administration. But he has also remained accessible to the masses, bridging a trusted connection between the administration and the general public.

"Mr Kanasal had a great career in J&K. He was an officer with strategic thinking and was able to bring fundamental changes in the higher education sector," Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta said about the outgoing Principal Secretary during a farewell function organised at Civil Secretariat.

Kansal is described as a professional with a kind heart, a view that many share. Hailing his achievements over the years, he is credited with the success of flagship programmes like "Back to Village" and "My Town My Pride" to Rohit Kansal.

The Back to Village programme's fourth edition was launched in J&K in October this year with the objective to strengthen Panchayats, and bridging communication between the administration and citizens. The programme was originally launched in 2019. The Back to Village programme during the past three years has evolved as an occasion to celebrate inclusive development, Jan Bhagidari and public awareness. It has proven to be a unique and ambitious exercise of the government knocking at the doors of people to ascertain their welfare and issues.

The My Town My Pride is carrying out phenomenal work. The administration has assigned 4,500 officers to visit 4,290 Panchayats in J&K and over 1 lakh Ayushmaan Bharat golden cards, 10 lakh land revenue passbooks, 1 lakh eshram cards are to be issued under the programme.

Kansal says he shares an emotional connection with J&K and recalled his fond memories of working with his peers in J&K while thanking him for the affection and support he's received. He added that as he is moving out of J&K, he is hoping that he would always be there to support in whatever way he can.

Who is Rohit Kansal?

Kansal graduated from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata and holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Thapar University of Punjab, India. He is also a fellow of the Third Generation of Ananta Aspen's Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellowship and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

Kansal has also served at key positions in J&K, including Deputy Commissioner of several districts, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir and Secretary in different departments.