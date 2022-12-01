As part of the "Dil Maange More" initiative of the Army, a first-ever mega filmmaking workshop was held in Jammu on Thursday. The workshop is part of the ongoing month-long mega-short film festival, which will culminate with a grand finale on December 16 at the headquarters of the Northern Command in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

A mega filmmaking workshop, as part of this coveted project, was conducted in Jammu on Thursday. Maj. Gen. SS Patil, GOC, Udhampur Sub Area, Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, and Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Jammu presided over the workshop and felicitated the celebrity guests.

Speaking at the workshop, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar said that it is heartening to see that filmmaking is not only limited to Mumbai today and initiatives like "Dil Maange More Festival" not only lead to empowering the youth of J&K but are a fabulous step towards nation building. He complimented the efforts of the Indian Army Northern Command and Innovations India for this brilliant endeavour.

Award-winning filmmakers conduct workshops in far-flung areas

Award Winning filmmakers Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan conducted interactive filmmaking workshops for the youth of J&K and Ladakh in multiple locations like Surankote, Poonch, Rajouri, etc.

All the workshops conducted across the region generated fantastic responses from the youth and were extremely beneficial for the young aspiring filmmakers in enabling them to chase their dreams in the world of filmmaking.

"Dil Maange More" is an initiative of the Army's Northern Command

The first-ever "Dil Maange More Short Film Festival" curated by internationally acclaimed festival curator Captain Rahul Bali is an initiative of the Northern Command of the Indian Army in association with "Innovations India" for empowering the youth of J&K and Ladakh in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating the importance of activities for "Nation Building".

"Dil Maange More Short Film Festival" is dedicated to the independent, talented, and discerning filmmakers from J&K and Ladakh, who crave to showcase their deftness and craft of filmmaking to the world via short films.

This month-long first-of-its-kind mega-short film festival will culminate with a grand finale on December 16, 2022, where a number of dignitaries and renowned film personalities from Bollywood would be present to give away awards and prizes to the winners.

"The highlight of the festival is that apart from cash prizes and merit certificates, the top five winners of the short filmmaking competition. The contest would be mentored by world-renowned award-winning filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Rahul Mittra, Umesh Shukla, Rahat Kazmi, and Tariq Khan", Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

"The winning films would also be showcased at international Indian film Festivals curated by Captain Rahul Bali across the world catapulting the winners to national & international fame", he said.

The festival is supported by Imtiaz Ali's Window Seat Films, Rahul Mittra Films, Umesh Shukla's Merry Go Round Studios, IFFW, Punit Balan Group, Rahat Kazmi Films, J&K Cinema Association, Central University of Jammu & Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri.