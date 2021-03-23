Ever since his foray into the industry, Rohit Chaudhary has managed to break moulds and challenge himself. With each new role he takes on, the actor makes the audience take notice. Chaudhary's roles in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Padmaavat, The Forgotten Army, Jabariya Jodi and Bahut Hua Sammaan is a testament to his versatility. The talented actor got in touch with International Business Times India to talk about life after Bareilly Ki Barfi, his upcoming films and playing supporting characters.

How did you bag Bareilly Ki Barfi?

I got Bareilly ki Barfi through audition. I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra's casting team and I auditioned. They again called me next day. When I went there, I saw Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and director Nitesh Tiwari. It was the same time when Dangal had released so seeing Nitesh Tiwari I thought I got into the wrong room. But when I got inside the room, Nitesh Tiwari started narrating and I was totally clueless. I had no idea what was he narrating and why was I sitting there. It was after some time that I realised I had been selected in one go and was called for the film's narration.

How did things change before and after Bareilly?

After Bareilly ki Barfi, people started recognizing me. It has given me recognition and people come upto me when they see me. They notice me and have been able to reach in every household. Even casting directors admire me for my work in that film. So yes, people started noticing me and a lot changed after Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Tell us a bit about your experience of working in Om - The Battle. How was your rapport with the two co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi?

Om- The Battle is an out an out action film. Though it is risky but fun too at the same time. Since I have done action in The Forgotten Army, it was easy for me. Aditya and Sanjana are a great human being and really supportive co-actors. It was really fun shooting and also we have shot a fun song which would be really exciting to watch out for.

How is Nawazuddin Siddiqui on sets. Do you take something from other people's process of acting?

Working with Nawazuddin sir is an out-of-the-box experience since he is a phenomenal actor. My maximum scenes were with Nawazuddin sir so we improvised a lot. He is a very supportive co actor and even used to incorporate my ideas while shooting. Since it's a comedy film so was a lot of scope for improvising it, and we truly did that.

Do you feel supporting roles can typecast actors into a bracket? Something that is difficult to break away from?