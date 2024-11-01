Rohit Bal succumbs to heart ailment, aged 63; Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Masaba Gupta bid tearful goodbye [Unseen photos]

The Diwali festival didn't seem to end on a good note, as a sad piece of news from the fashion and entertainment world has left B-town shocked. Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away on Friday, November 1. The designer was 63. The noted designer was battling health issues for quite some time.

The Fashion Design Coucil of India (FDCI) confirmed the news with a post on their official Instagram handle.

FDCI wrote, "We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA."

Sunil Sethi also spoke to Indian Express and confirmed that the designer suffered a heart ailment but couldn't survive.

"He had been battling heart ailment for a while. He was rushed to the hospital today...but didn't make it," Sethi said.

His last show was 15 days back

Recently, Rohit Bal showcased his collection, Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe, at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week at the Imperial, New Delhi.

Actor Ananya Panday walked the ramp as his muse.

At the ramp, the designer stumbled, leaving fans worried about his health.

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have taken to social media and shared heartfelt notes upon hearing the news of Rohit Bal's untimely demise.

Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond group, posted on his X handle, "Heartbroken to say goodbye to an incredible friend. You brought so much light, laughter, and kindness into the lives of everyone around you. I'm grateful for every moment we shared, every laugh, every conversation. You'll be missed beyond words, but your spirit will live on in all of us. Rest peacefully, my friend."

Heartbroken to say goodbye to an incredible friend. You brought so much light, laughter, and kindness into the lives of everyone around you. I’m grateful for every moment we shared, every laugh, every conversation. You’ll be missed beyond words, but your spirit will live on in… pic.twitter.com/uH1L2Z73i0 — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) November 1, 2024

Masaba Gupta posted an Instagram story which shows an emoji of a heart with a bandage wrapped around it, followed by the text 'Rohit Bal'. At the bottom, the text read 1961-2024, upon the folded hands emoji, symbolically praying for the peace of his soul.

This isn't the first time Rohit Bal suffered a heart ailment, Bal has been suffering from heart-related issues since last year. He was even admitted to the intensive care unit of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in November 2023.

Not many know that Rohit Bal has been living with a pacemaker for several years, which started causing issues last year.

About Rohit Bal

Rohit Bal hailed from Kashmir. He was a graduate of St Stephen's College, and he learnt fashion design at NIFT, Delhi international celebrities like Pamela Anderson, Uma Thurman, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell have worn his designs.