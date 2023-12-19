Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday launched a massive crack down in different parts of Jammu province to single out foreign nationals, especially Rohingyas and Bangladeshi, staying illegally in the Union Territory.

Raids were conducted in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri and Chenab region of Jammu province comprising Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts.

Nine Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from the Doda district while one local was arrested from the Nowshera area of the Rajouri district for facilitating the illegal stay of a foreign national in the area.

Three conspirators among four persons were arrested for creating fake Aadhar and ration card of a Rohingya man in the Gursai area of Poonch district.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Anand Jain posted on social media that in special drive to check on the activities of foreign nationals, police have registered three FIRs against nine Rohingyas, one Bangladeshi national for illegally procuring Indian identity documents like domicile certificates, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, voter ID cards, and PAN cards etc and illegally staying in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Foreigners illegally staying in sensitive areas of Jammu province

While giving details, police said that after conducting a detailed discrete inquiry regarding the illegal stay of foreigners (Rohingyas and Bangladeshi) at various locations of this district, a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered against the accused persons, Raheela Begum, Shakeela Begum, Jahan Ara, Meem Bano and Muskan Banoo — all residents of Myanmar.

Similarly, a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered at the police staion of Gandoh against Rohingyas and their facilitators — Zavaira Begum, Shabnam Begum, Noor Bhar, and Zeenat Begum — all residents of Myanmar.

"A detailed inquiry has been conducted and it emerged that these Rohingyas managed to enter Doda district and illegally procured Indian identity documents for disclosing their identity as permanent residents of Doda district," the police said.

A case has also been registered against one Bangladeshi national Nusrat Jahan, a resident of Dhaka, and her facilitators for illegally overstaying/violating visa norms and procuring Indian identity documents.

Domicile Certificate

Before Article 370 and its corollary Article 35-A, only permanent residents of J&K were entitled to get the "State Subject".

After the abrogation of articles 370 and 35-A, state-subject laws were replaced with domicile laws.

The new domicile law, which replaced the Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC), defines "domiciles" as those who have been residing in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of 15 years, or have studied here for seven years and appeared in the Class 10/12 examination in educational institutions located in J&K.

"During the course of the ongoing investigation, police conducted house searches and recovered incriminating materials which are seized as evidence," the police said.

"It is pertinent to mention here that an investigation of all these cases has been set into motion to ascertain the facilitators and government employees involved in providing Indian identity documents and other allied assistance to these foreigners so that such helping hands could be brought to book."

Conspirators arrested for creating fake documents

On the other hand, Poonch Police arrested three more persons for creating fake Aadhar card and ration card for one Rohingya namely Mohammad Numaan son of Muhibullah who has been living in village Dhargloon since 2013 and got married to a local girl Farzana Kousar daughter of Nazir Ahmed of same village.

Nazir Ahmed hatched a criminal conspiracy to prepare forged documents including an Adhar card and ration card for his Rohingya son-in-law. Two persons namely Waseem Akram and Mohammad Sayal, Panch of the village also helped Nazir Ahmed to manage fake documents for his son-in-law.

In this connection, a case FIR no 117/2023 u/s 120-B, 420,465,468,471, 109 IPC got registered at Police Station Gursai.

Raids were also conducted in different areas of Jammu city

Today action was initiated against all those who have been facilitators in providing shelter and availing government benefits to the non-citizens of the country Rohingyas.

FIRs were lodged in the Satwari, Trikuta Nagar, Bagh-e-Bahu, Channi Himmat, Nowabad, Domana, and Nagrota police stations of Jammu city.

Searches as per procedure in the presence of magistrates were conducted at different locations of Jammu district where the noncitizens are accommodated and also at the residential places of the facilitators. During searches illegally acquired Indian documents like PAN cards, Adhaar cards, and bank documents among other incriminating material were seized.