The man many people consider as the greatest tennis player of all time, Roger Federer, surprised everyone, especially his large Indian fan base with an unusual wish expressed on Twitter. The 20-time Grand Slam champion started tweeting again for the first time since September 24 and asked his fans for suggestions as to which movie he should watch.

In his original tweet, he mentioned two Hollywood movies – Aquaman and Avengers: Assemble – in hashtag form. All sorts of suggestions poured in from his fans around the world. People mentioned everything from 'The Shawshank Redemption' to 'Harry Potter.'

He responded to various tweets as the legendary Swiss player seemed to be in a mood to interact with his fans as he heads to Shanghai for the ATP Shanghai Masters 1000 tournament. But then, about an hour after his original tweet asking for tips on which movie to watch, Federer came up with a suggestion himself.

"A Bollywood classic maybe," the eight-time Wimbledon champion wrote. It suddenly got his Indian fans excited and going with their suggestions. Soon, movies like 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' and 'Chak De, India' were being mentioned.

The 38-year old continued to receive recommendations of Hollywood movies and responding to it but also tweeted some messages from Indians with names of Bollywood movies he could watch.

Check out some of those tweets here:

While most Indians were interested in naming the best Bollywood classics they can think of, and catching the attention of the master, some thought it the best time to bring to the Swiss superstar's notice the Bollywood actor who has been called Roger Federer's doppelganger for the longest time – Arbaaz Khan.

A good many tweets about Arbaaz-starring movies with jocular comments were also sent. Unfortunately, either Federer didn't see or notice them or didn't respond to them.

Here are some of those tweets: