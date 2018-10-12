Top seed Roger Federer takes on eighth seed Kei Nishikori in the quarter-final of Shanghai Masters 2018 on Friday, October 12.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The men's singles quarter-final of Shanghai Open will not start before 7 pm local time, 4:30 pm IST and 12 pm BST.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Federer vs Nishikori preview [Head-to-head: 5:2]

The defending champion is hoping to reach the semi-final of the Masters 1000 tournament for the ninth time in 11 appearances. Federer though has been made to work hard in the ongoing edition.

After surviving a scare against Daniil Medvedev in the second round, the 37-year-old was pushed to the limits once again by Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Federer broke Agut in the second set but the Spaniard stepped up and forced a decider before going down 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Federer, who returned to the tour for the first time since the US Open Round of 16 defeat, is yet to hit peak form and the clash against Nishikori comes at a tricky time.

Federer acknowledges Nishikori threat

Nishikori has managed to remain consistent over the last two months as he finally looks in shape following a series of injuries. The Japanese star had headed into the tournament on the back of a runner-up finish in Tokyo last week.

The US Open semi-finalist showcased his defensive prowess in the R16 match by outclassing big-serving Sam Querrey in straight sets.

Federer acknowledges the threat Nishikori's possess but insists the hard-fought battles against good baseliners in Medvedev and Agut will help him during the quarter-final.

"As we know with Kei's game, once he finds his range and his rhythm, he's very tough to play. [I'm] not sure if fast courts suit him better or not, because I feel like he actually plays well on clay, grass, hard. He can do it all... [But] I think it's going to be a tough match tomorrow," Federer was quoted as saying by ATP's official website.

"I hope it's going to help me that I played against Medvedev and also Bautista Agut, two really good baseliners, to be honest."

