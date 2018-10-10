Roger Federer opens his title defence at Shanghai Masters 2018 against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday, October 10.

When is the match and how to watch it live on TV, online

The second round match of the Masters 1000 tournament between Federer and Medvedev will not start before 7:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm IST and 12 pm BST.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

What to expect from the match

Federer is all set for his first competitive match on the tour since the Round of 16 defeat to John Millman at the US Open. The 37-year-old featured in last month's Laver Cup but has had enough rest to mount a title challenge this week.

The top seed, a two-time champion in Shanghai, will be hoping to end the season on a high and a good performance in the ongoing tournament will only give him the much-needed boost ahead of next month's World Tour Finals.

Federer is facing the in-form Medvedev — ranked 22 on ATP charts — for the first time in his career.

The Russian star survived a scare against lower-ranked Ze Zhang of China in the first round. After dropping the first set, Medvedev managed to survive a second-set tie-breaker before closing out the match 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-4.

Can in-form Medvedev pose a threat to Federer?

Medvedev has headed to Shanghai with a lot of confidence as he had won his first ATP 500 tournament, beating the likes of Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov, and Kei Nishikori en route.

The 22-year-old needs to come up with his best to test Federer but he sees Wednesday's match as a dream-come-true moment.

"...I know that straight away from the first one I will need to try to put pressure on him also because that's what he does. If I stay passive, if I'm just going to try to put the ball in the court, that's not going to work out," Medvedev was quoted as saying by ATP's official website.

He added: "It was my dream probably to play him once, because we all know that his career will not last forever... to play him in the tournament on the central court, especially in a Masters 1000, is something amazing."

Medvedev has only one win against a top-10 player yet and he needs to deal with fatigue, especially after the workload he has had in the last week, in order to double his tally.

Shanghai Masters 2018: TV guide