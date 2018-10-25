Eight-time champion Roger Federer faces unseeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the pre-quarter-final of Swiss Indoors 2018 in Basel on Thursday, October 25.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The second-round match between Federer and Stuff will not start before 7 pm local time, 10:30 pm IST and 6:30 pm BST.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Federer vs Struff preview

Top seed Federer survived a tricky test against unseeded Filip Krajinovic of Serbia as he needed three sets to book a pace in the second round of the ongoing ATP 500 tournament.

Returning to the tour for the first time since bowing out of the Shanghai Masters in the semi-final round earlier this month, Federer started his title defence on a high by making light work of Krajinovic in the first set.

However, he was made to work hard by the Serb, who eventually went down 2-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Federer will be hoping to clinch a relatively easier win on Thursday. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will not have the opportunity to exact revenge on John Millman over his shocking US Open defeat as the Australian was ousted in the first round by Struff.

Hitting his booming serves, Struff clinched a straight-set win over Millman in their first-round meeting on Wednesday. The German will be hoping for another good serving day in order to put pressure on Federer but he concedes the difficulty of the task in hand.

"Playing Federer here is tough. I will watch the match [Federer against Krajinovic] with my team and we will try and see what we can do. It won't be easy for sure," Struff said after his win over Millman, as quoted by Tennis World USA.

Federer and Struff have met twice on the tour and the former has managed straight-set wins on both occasions. Despite a shaky start to the tournament, the local star is the overwhelming favourite to book a place in the last-eight.

Swiss Indoors: TV Guide