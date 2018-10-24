Tennis great Roger Federer has revealed some of his special plans for retirement life while insisting he won't rest on his sofa after hanging up his boots.

The 36-year-old, who is at his hometown — Basel defending his Swiss Indoors title, opened up about his purchase of "an old autobus" with which he is planning to travel across the globe, especially to the cities and countries he had been on the tour without carrying the burden of expectations.

"After my career, I will not sit on the sofa. Recently I bought an old autobus from the 60s. I am looking forward to travel with it," Federer told NZZ, as quoted by the Daily Express.

"Europe is little, everything is easily accessible. Travelling is easier than ever. I would like to visit all the cities and countries where I was as a tennis player - completely relaxed and without the sports pressure."

Federer is unlikely to retire anytime soon considering the way in which he has gone about ever since making a strong comeback last year.

The world number three had been written off on many occasions, especially during 2013 and 2016 wherein he failed to win a single Grand Slam title. Despite the passing years, the Swiss great managed to make a stunning comeback in 2017, winning the Australian Open and the Wimbledon before reaching the pinnacle of ATP rankings.

Federer continued his good run into 2018 by defending his Grand Slam title in Melbourne but has struggled to remain consistent ever since.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion though has been carefully planning his stops and has maintained that he is content with his performances in the ongoing season.

You're home where the family is: Federer

Meanwhile, Federer also insisted that he is looking forward to spending time with his family more and maintained that his hometown — Basel — means a lot to him.

Notably, the tennis great makes it a point to play Swiss Indoors — the Masters 500 tournament in his hometown almost every year even if that means he has to skip higher-rung tournaments. He fondly recollected his days as a ball boy at the tournament ahead of his title defence this season.

"Resting is a great need for me as well. At the moment I am in the same place up to three, four weeks in a row. I am looking forward to staying home longer. In the end, you are home where the family is," Federer added.

"Until I am with my wife Mirka, my four children, the world goes well for me. But obviously, there are places that mean more to me than others, and Basilea is at the top. Now my home is where children feel most comfortable. Wherever is in mountain or Wollerau.

"I lived in many places - Ecublens, Bienne. In Dubai, I had an apartment for 15 years, even if now I would not call it home."