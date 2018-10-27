Top seed Roger Federer takes on seventh seed Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles semi-final of Swiss Indoors 2018 in Basel on Saturday, October 27.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The men's singles semi-final between Federer and Medvedev will not start before 4 pm local time, 7:30 pm IST and 3 pm BST.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Federer vs Medvedev preview

Federer has reached his 12th consecutive semi-final in Basel but he has been made to work hard in the ongoing tournament.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion needed three sets to beat seasoned French campaigner Gilles Simon 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-4 in Friday's quarter-final. Federer had to save a set point in the first set before winning the tie-breaker.

However, Simon stepped it up in the second set and forced a decider, in which he broke Federer early. Nonetheless, the eight-time champion fought back and found a way to successfully close out the match.

Federer, who was more relieved than happy after his close quarter-final match, has been error-prone in the ongoing tournament. His serving hasn't really tested opponents — something the local favourite would want to change in what seems to be a tricky semi-final.

Medvedev heads into the semi-final on the back of a three-set win over fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 22-year-old has been in fine form in the ongoing season and is tied with Juan Martin del Potro for most wins on hard court — 37.

The Russian, who won his maiden ATP 500 title in Tokyo earlier this month, will be hoping to make use of his form to test Federer yet again. Notably, the world number 20 pushed the senior campaigner to the limits when the two met in Shanghai earlier this year.

Federer starts as the favourite but considering the way he has toiled in the ongoing tournament, Medvedev has a chance to stun the world number three if he can apply pressure early and sustain it.

