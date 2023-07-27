The Internet is bustling with promos and videos of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. An out-and-out Karan Johar directorial, the film is about the love story of a flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and intellectual Bengali journalist Rani.

After facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. According to industry buzz, the film has an excellent pre-release buzz with predictions of a double-digit opening.

Meanwhile, the team held a special screening of RURKPH for friends and critics in Mumbai recently. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kim Sharma, Karishma Kapoor and Gauri Khan were among the celebrities who attended the premiere to support Ranveer and Alia. With celebrities raving about the film on Twitter, the expectations have further gone high. Let's take a look at the critics' review:

Excellent feedback for Dir #KaranJohar 's #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani from a special screening in Mumbai..



The Big Multi-starrer Romantic/Family entertainer is releasing tomorrow..



Good adv booking.. Expected to open big this weekend..

#RRKPK BOX OFFICE PREDICTION



Opening Day - ₹ 12 -15 Cr Nett



Weekend ₹ 45 cr + ( If WOM is Positive ) #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is all set to take good opening.

Watched #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani last night! A film full Love, laughter, tears, drama.. this is Karan doing what he does best! Ranveer and Alia are both terrific! They have made me laugh out loud and tear up too!! And their chemistry will have you smiling constantly!!

Review #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani : It is a Paisa Vasool film on relationships from the master story teller Karan Johar. It is a perfect Monsoon entertainer which packages rich visuals, chartbuster music and an engrossing screenplay on a large canvas. #AliaBhatt Rocked. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Meanwhile, the Censor Board has asked the producers to chop a few scenes which contain abusive language and remove references to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.