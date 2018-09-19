Rocking Star Yash's latest KGF movie release date along with the trailer unveiling plans will be announced finally on Wednesday, 19 September. Vishal Krishna, actor and President of Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC), will formally announce the news on his Twitter account.

One might be surprised to see Vishal making an important announcement about KGF. Well, the makers have planned to release the Yash-starrer in Tamil and Telugu languages. So, it is a smart decision to reveal the dates through him the TFPC President as it helps the movie to garner Tollywood and Kollywood viewers' attention.

As per the buzz, the movie is most likely to release on 1 November on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. Earlier, Yash's Raja Huli hit the screens on the same date.

KGF is written and directed by Prashanth Neel of Ugramm fame. The mega-budget movie is funded by Hombale Films. The makers have released the first look and teaser from the movie. It had created lot of curiosity about his characters as people were curious to know whether he was doing the role of a don or a cop.

"Yash plays a gangster called Rocky, a most ambitious one, and the film narrates his rias and fall. The first hapter will show how his childhood shapes him into the gangster he becomes," the director is quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Newcomer Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead in the movie, which has Achyuth Kumar, Ananth Nag and others in the cast.

The makers have plans to dub the movie into Malayalam and Hindi languages.