After the overwhelming response that KGF 1 received, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the second part a bigger one. Yash's performances in KGF: Chapter 1 was just exemplary and received appreciation pan-India such that the audience was awe-struck and could not wait for the sequel- KGF chapter 2. With the second chapter, the scale of the film is even bigger.

KGF 2 has two of the biggest Bollywood actors also, namely Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Yash instantly became a big favourite of the audience with his character Rocky, an angry man with KGF chapter 1. This time, the story travels from goldmines to the urban cities and one can only imagine the extravaganza that chapter 2 will be.

KGF 2 hype

The makers have created humongous anticipation among the audience with Yash's presence in the film and the audience looks forward to the sequel of KGF.

Over this period of lockdown, 'KGF 1' has been highly appreciated and has created a lot of buzz on the OTT platform where it is streaming. Looking at this buzz, the demand for the second part is rising and there is a lot of competition among the streaming platforms to buy the rights in the OTT space for the second part, 'KGF 2' which is one of the biggest upcoming pan-India films.

Everyone is eagerly awaiting for the second installment of K.G.F. on a big screen in which the actor will surely make an even more electrifying appearance as 'Rocky'. The actor has been preparing for the release for the second chapter of the film and even in the lockdown, he is working with his team to make sure that they deliver an even better cinematic experience surpassing the extravaganza that KGF chapter 1 was. The film is all set to hit the screens later this year so watch out for Rocky.