Rumours have been doing rounds that the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have sold the digital rights of the movie. In fact, it was reported that the multilingual flick would skip the theatrical release and directly have digital premiere.

Putting an end to the reports, Yash has told Bollywood Hungama that there is no truth in the speculations and KGF 2 would have a theatrical release.

Rocky Bhai's Statement

"I don't know where these reports are coming from. There is absolutely no question of releasing KGF 2 on the OTT platform. The entire film is designed as a big-screen experience. My director Prashanth Neel and I know what audiences' expectations are. They want everything to be much larger much more lavish than in the first film. I can't let down my fans. Never!" the website quotes the Rocking Star as saying.

The shooting of the movie was supposed to be released in January-February, but there has been some delay. The team is yet to wrap up 20 percent of the shoot and Yash., who is playing the role of gangster Rocky Bhai in the film, claims that the remaining portion will be shot once the lockdown restrictions on shooting will be lifted.

20 Days Shooting

"Shoot would have completed by now if the lockdown was not imposed. Around 20 days of shooting is left. We are working on the post-production works after getting the government's permission. Even if we get permission to shoot in July, KGF 2 would be ready for release on the schedule date," Karthik Gowda, executive producer of the film, had said recently.

However, the post-production works are happening at a brisk pace.

The Hombale Films-funded movie is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of antagonist in the flick which has Raveena Tandon in the key role.