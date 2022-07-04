Madhavan's debut directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has failed to ring in big boxoffice numbers on its opening day. According to reports, the film's first day collection stands at 65 lakhs. A report on boxoffice India stated that the film has done well in the Hindi speaking belt but has faced to attracted audience in southern markets.

The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English. The report added, "Rocketry (Hindi) double up on Saturday from a very low starting point on Friday. The film has caught up Rashtra Kavach Om on Saturday and its two-day collections are around ₹2 crore nett. Its makers are expecting the film to have an arc like The Kashmir Files, which also started slow but netted over ₹300 crore by the end of its run."

However, the film saw a drastic rise in numbers on day two and three with many theatres running houseful shows. Trade pundits are hopeful that the film is likely to pick-up in South and metros as it is based on the story of rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan from Tamil Nadu. The Madhavan-Simran starrer opened to mixed reviews among critics with many pointing the soggy screenplay as a let down.

The story revolves around the life and struggle of scientist Narayan Nambi, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was falsely accused of espionage.

Made simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi, Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya has done important cameos in the film. Maddy in a recent interview revealed that both the actors refused to charge a penny for their roles.