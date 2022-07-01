Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is the most ambitious project of R Madhavan, who has produced and directed the film apart from starring in it. It is a biographical drama based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Mishra Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, and many others are in the cast. More importantly, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil actor Suriya have done cameos in the flick, which has Sirsha Ray's cinematography and Sam CS's music.

Story:

Rocketry is about a man who fought years on end for justice after being falsely accused of espionage. An untold story of a man, who was wronged for always being right for his country. The movie showcases when a man from a family is caught in some issues, not just him, but the entire family have to face the brunt.

The movie explains how a scientist is charged with a fake case, his suffering and his fight for justice.

Madhavan has single-handedly made this movie an entertaining watch with his outstanding performance. Although the scientific jargon and the dialogues in French, Russian and English might create hindrance to the narrative, it displays the authenticity of the product.

Overall, it is an excellent watch which fans should not be missed. Check out the people's response to the flick:

Actor Karthi: Dear Madhavan, congratulations on the release of #Rocketry... your choice of film for your first directorial venture speaks volumes of your calibre as an artist. It's a great story that the entire nation should hear out. Eagerly looking forward to watch it on the big screen.

sridevi sreedhar: I still remember the enthusiasm and passion u had for this story, when u showed me a small video about 3 years back! Today after watching ur labour of love #Rocketry I was so emotionally touched What a great film u have made!

Sumit Kadel: SUBLIME biopic made on one of the greatest scientist of India. Film is profoundly engaging & informative.

Madhavan EXCELLS,did a phenomenal job on both acting & direction front. Mr Nambi legacy is inspirational & injustice done to him was heartbreaking.

Captivating, Enthralling, Appealing, Engaging & Entertaining....

Madhavan gives scintillating & honest performance, a remarkable cameo by #SRK... Truly Masterpiece...

Biopic of Scientist Nambi Narayanan. Should Appreciate Maddy's efforts & Perf. Simran gud. Suriya cameo Neat. Bad choice of Foriegn actors, Artificial. Dub feel, Pace, Cinematic & Forced Emotions r minus. Bt its Informative & Engaging. WATCHABLE!

Hard to control tears in the climax with #NambiNarayanan sir & Suriya anna!

Loved the parallelism in climax(ISRO & NASA scientists)

Vineeta Kumar: Loved loved loved #Rocketry. Every bit of it. This is

Madhavan's best and looks like a thorough passion project. Also, #SRK doesn't have a few minutes appearance. He's there throughout the film. Such a treat... a soul film ❤️#RocketryReview #NambiNarayanan

Pushkar&Gayatri:#Rocketry is beyond amazing! Exciting AND deeply emotional! It does full justice to Nambi Narayanan's life.

Madhavan has aced it on all fronts!

So proud of you Maddy. Please give him all the awards already!

Go watch it in the theaters today!

#Rocketry [4.5/5] :

Meticulous research by Writer and Dir Madhavan

He has effectively showcased the unsung heroes #ISRO Scientists..

He deserves praise for bringing #NambiNarayanan story on screen..

#Rocketry by Madhavan

is a must watch film this weekend in Theatres. Don't miss to experience & understand the life of the great scientist #NambiNarayanan on screen

Bhawana Somaaya: Salute to jewel of India scientist #NambiNarayan for fighting a lonely battle for decades. Salute to Madhavan for telling us the true story.

The tears have not stopped since the screening #Rocketry #Isro #India

Rahul Sharma: #Rocketry is a representation of what indian cinema is all about, the depth the screenplay has and the detailing is phenomenal. Madhavan has definitely made this movie possible only because of the endless love towards the craft, please watch the movie you'll feel proud❤️

Salilacharya: some films tug at your heart , frustrate you , shock you and then make you rise up and rejoice when the character youve invested 3 hrs in wins #Rocketry is a win , gut wrenching that this happened to #NambiNarayanan sir but kudos to

Madhavan for bringing this out #Bravo

Madhavan has given more than 100% to the character. Brilliant performance. Kudos to the team.

#Rocketry is receiving an OUTSTANDING response from the press screening. Super happy for Madhavan and his effort special mentions for

@ActorMadhavan and his effort special mentions for

Suriya's cameo too!

Missed seeing it today but I'll definitely watch it in theatres!

SHAH RUKH KHAN presence in anything can make that thing look 100 times better! king for a reason! glad to see him on big screens back. doesn't matter the duration. #Rocketry

Mahatma Chugesh: Finished watching #Rocketry

What a beautiful movie, Madhvan sir has done well

SRK's powerful cameo has proved that why he is known as King

In the 10 minutes of cameo role, #ShahRukhKhan has overshadowed the entire career of #SalmanKhan