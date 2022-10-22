Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis's directorial debut has become the first Indian film to go to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and witness a real life rocket launch.

Bosco said: "It's great pride and honour for our film to witness rocket launch at ISRO. Our film 'Rocket Gang' also follows the ISRO ideology of 'to never let go of your dreams'.

This is a one of a kind event that kids would love to see and bring out the inner child in adults as well. The team will also be seen with Space Kidz India organisation in Chennai. They educate unprivilaged kids about the space science and rockets.

'Rocket Gang' stars child artists from a variety of popular dance reality shows. It showcases the different imaginations of adults and children because we all want to achieve something and kids are the purest souls who believe in their dreams.

The kids will also be interacting with the scientists in these organisations to know how they do research in outer space. This a matter of pride and achievement for the team of the film.

Talking about the film, Neeraj Joshi, Head of Marketing, Zee Studios said: "It's a great opportunity for our film to be associated with ISRO. The support which we have received for the film in the past 3 months has been tremendous."

The reel rocket gang will meet real rocket gang and the scientists will inspire and have a conversation with kids who aspire to become space scientists.

'Rocket Gang' hits theatres on November 11.

(With inputs from IANS)