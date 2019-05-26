Bhojpuri actress Ritu Singh on Saturday (May 26) morning was held at gunpoint by a stalker who threatened her to marry him after he broke into her hotel room in Robertsganj city, Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to media reports, the youth, who has now been identified as Pankaj Yadav, forcibly entered into Ritu's hotel room with a pistol and took her as a hostage. The actress was staying with the crew members of her upcoming Bhojpuri film at the hotel.

A local youth named Ashok reached the spot after hearing Ritu's screams. He tried to rescue her but got shot in the waist after the accused opened fire in panic. Ashok was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

After hearing the gunshot, the hotel staff and the film's crew members rushed to Ritu's room and called the police to bring the situation under control. SP Salmantaj Jafertaj Patil along with his police team reached the spot immediately.

SP Patil entered into the room and tried to counsel him but he was adamant about marrying the actress. After the discussion, the accused put his gun down on the bed and the SP pulled the bedsheet to move the pistol away from him but it fell on the floor. The accused picked up the gun and fired a shot at the SP who ducked in time and the bullet just passed by his right ear.

The gunshot brought his fellow policemen inside the room. They overpowered the accused and nabbed him. The incident lasted for an hour and a half from 11 AM to 12.30 PM.

Ritu had also done a live video of the incident on social media but unfortunately she failed to save the video. Her fans have been urging those who have seen the live video and requesting them to come forward to help the actress in further investigation. The actress has also filed an FIR against the stalker.