Mohamed Salah was the star player for Liverpool in the Egypt international's debut season at the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp had a lethal front three with Salah, joining hands with Sadio Mane ad Roberto Firmino. They have been ruthless while finishing the opposition, but their leaky defence meant they could win any silverware during the last season.

Liverpool came close to winning the UEFA Champions League, but disappointing defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the final meant they missed out on winning the European competition. Liverpool legend John Aldridge has pinpointed why Roberto Firmino as the key player who English Premier League club.

John Aldridge goes on to stress that the Brazil international forward is vital to the way Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool play football, not just in terms of goals and assists, but his ovevrall game that makes it easier for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

"When you've got three players [up top], you've got to strike a balance - we're very well balanced," John Alrdidge told Liverpoolfc.com.

"You've got to get different things from different players and he just balances it. The way he comes off, the other lads can go into a central role, Mane or Salah.

"I think he's the best mover of the three of them; he drags people out of position with his movement, he's very clever, he opens spaces up for the other two to take advantage of.

"Don't forget he scored 25 goals or so last year, which in itself is tremendous, plus his assists are right up there as well. The way we play, he's absolutely vital, he's always involved with the other two."

John Aldridge has also sent a message to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and their midfielders to contribute with goals for the new season that will start in August.

"If we need more goals it's from midfield. The three [forwards] can't do anymore than they did from a creative point of view, from a scoring point of view but we didn't get enough goals from midfield last year," he went on to add.

"I think we've got to take the weight off the front three players, we depend on them an awful lot. We need a few more goals from [midfield] and the centre-halves."