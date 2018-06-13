Poland's captain is not only an experienced campaigner but also a player in good form. As Poland's top goalscorer, there will be a lot of pressure on him to lead from the front as the team look to impress in Russia. Lewandowski's good form makes him a strong contender for the golden boot.
Name: Robert Lewandowski
Age: 29
Date of Birth: August 29, 1988
Place of Birth: Warszawa, Poland
Position: Centre Forward
Height: 1.85m
Weight: 79kg
International Caps: 95
International Goals: 100
Shirt Number: 9
Current Club: Bayern Munich
2017/18 Season stats:
- Bundesliga- 29 goals, 2 assists in 30 appearances
- Champions League- 5 goals, 2 assists in 11 appearances
- DFB-Pokal- 6 goals,1 assist in 6 appearances
Notable Achievements: Has won 4 Guinness World Records after scoring 5 goals in a Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg in 2015.