Poland's captain is not only an experienced campaigner but also a player in good form. As Poland's top goalscorer, there will be a lot of pressure on him to lead from the front as the team look to impress in Russia. Lewandowski's good form makes him a strong contender for the golden boot.

Name: Robert Lewandowski

Age: 29

Date of Birth: August 29, 1988

Place of Birth: Warszawa, Poland

Position: Centre Forward

Height: 1.85m

Weight: 79kg

International Caps: 95

International Goals: 100

Shirt Number: 9

Current Club: Bayern Munich

2017/18 Season stats:

Bundesliga- 29 goals, 2 assists in 30 appearances Champions League- 5 goals, 2 assists in 11 appearances DFB-Pokal- 6 goals,1 assist in 6 appearances

Notable Achievements: Has won 4 Guinness World Records after scoring 5 goals in a Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg in 2015.