Avengers: Endgame showed the last of Tony Stark, Black Widow, Steve Rogers and Thanos. However, as per recent reports, it looks like Thanos is actually not dead and may return to MCU in some capacity in future.

In Avengers: Infinity War, we saw how Thanos assembled all the six Infinity Stones onto his gauntlet and used them to eradicate half the population from the entire universe. In doing so, he killed (or as we assumed first) trillions of beings. But in Avengers: Endgame, Hulk used the same stones and bought everyone back.

It was also revealed in the movie that all the trillion beings including Dr Strange, Black Panther and Spider-Man were not dead but seized to exist in that plain. All Hulk did was to reverse Thanos' action and he brought all of them back. In simpler words, Earth's Mightiest Heroes were resurrected from the dust.

In Avengers: Endgame, we saw how in the final moments, Tony Stark used the same six Infinity Stones and destroyed Thanos and his entire army. But a deleted footage from Thanos' last screen outing suggests how Marvel can bring back the character.

In the unreleased footage, we see a conversation between Hulk and the Ancient One in 2012 New York. The footage shows how Ancient One explains to Hulk that she has been unable to see the future beyond the moment of her death but was able to clarify exactly how the snap will work, reported ScreenRant.

How Thanos can come back?

Ancient One explains that all the trillion people who were turned into dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, were not killed as everyone earlier assumed. They were simply willed out of existence as death is final, but the snap is not.

If everyone returned to the existence in Endgame then Thanos can come back too? Well, if we believe Ancient One's take on Infinity Stone then there are chances that Thanos can come back to the world.

Hulk had to use all the six Infinity Stones to bring back everyone who was dusted out of existence. So, if any of Thanos' follower who is still alive, wishes to bring him back, he has to gather all the six Infinity Stones and use them to reverse Tony Stark's action. If he does that then Tony would have died in vain.

After Tony Stark used all of them, Steve Rogers placed all of them to their original timeline which means that all the six infinity Stones are secure and are way away from anyone's reach but if since Loki is still alive, there are chances that we might get to see Thanos once again in future Marvel movies.