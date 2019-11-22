Dark Waters movie star Mark Ruffalo has been playing the superhero Hulk in MCU since The Avengers in 2012. While Marvel fans would love to see more of him in the future MCU movies, the actor has no idea whether he is going to reprise his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk in future.

Mark Ruffalo replaced Edward Norton to play Hulk after starring in several MCU movies. His recent appearance in Avengers: Endgame was loved by almost all the Marvel fans. Now that Tony Stark and Black Widow are dead and Steve Rogers is retired, fans are eying for Thor and Hulk to stay in Marvel Universe for more movies.

During a recent interview with Collider, when Mark Ruffalo was asked about his future with Marvel movies, he admitted that he also raised the same question while making Endgame.

"I started asking as Endgame was winding down and my contracts were up, I was like, 'So, you know, is there a place for me here?' And the response was, 'Well, we're going to let this sort of come to an end and then see where we are somewhere in the future.' So I just took that as a really nice way of saying probably not."

Mark Ruffalo to star in She-Hulk:

After Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel has officially entered into a whole new Phase where the studio is planning to release several superhero movies and TV series. For Disney+, Marvel is preparing for She-Hulk, an alter-ego of Dr Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters who received an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce and got a milder version of his condition.

Talking about She-Hulk, Mark Ruffalo dropped a major hint. He said, "I would not rule [a She-Hulk appearance] out at this point. And I'm supposed to have a talk with Kevin Feige in the next couple of months. So you know, who knows? That's how it all started. So that might turn into something."

It is not officially confirmed whether Mark Ruffalo will have a cameo in She-Hulk, but it will be pretty interesting to see Smart Hulk talking to a female Hulk. Rick and Morty fame Jessica Gao has been confirmed as the writing head for She-Hulk. The show is reportedly going to premiere on Disney Plus in early 2021.