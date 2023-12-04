Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr, who enjoys a huge fan following all across the world will not reprise the role of the iconic Iron Man in movies belonging to Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirmed a top studio official.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios revealed that Iron Man will not be resurrected as the character died in Avengers: End Game, which was released in 2019.

"We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again. We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way," Feige told Vanity Fair.

The confirmation from Feige has ended several rumors regarding Iron Man's return in several upcoming Marvel movies which include Avengers: Secret Wars and Captain America: Brave New World.

Director Joe Russo, who directed Avengers: End Game also shared similar views, and clarified that the character of Iron Man will be not be reprised again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"We'd already said tearful goodbyes on the last day of shooting. Everybody had moved on emotionally. We promised him it would be the last time we made him do it—ever," said Joe Russo.

Co-director Anthony Russo said: "When he did come back, we were shooting on a stage directly opposite where he auditioned for Tony Stark. So his last line as Tony Stark was shot literally a couple hundred feet from his original audition that got him the role."

On the work front, Robert Downey Jr was last seen in the movie Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, with Cillian Murphy in the lead role. The film received critical acclaim and emerged as a huge box-office hit. Upon completion of its theatrical run, the film successfully collected over $950 million from the global box-office.