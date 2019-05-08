The Russo Brothers have officially lifted the ban on Avengers: Endgame spoilers as they have been giving out details related to behind-the-scenes with the cast. After revealing why Katherine Langford's role was snipped from Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers have now revealed details of a certain scene that they wanted Robert Downey Jr to do which he refused to. As per a quote to CinemaBlend, co-director Joe Russo stated that Tony Stark's famous last words, "I am Iron Man", was too difficult for Robert Downey Jr to say on-screen.

He quoted, "It's an interesting story. I had dinner with (Robert Downey Jr.) like two weeks before we were supposed to shoot it. And he was like, 'I don't know. I don't really want to go back and get into that emotional state. It'll take... it's hard.' And crazily enough, Joel Silver, the producer, was at the dinner. He's an old buddy of Robert's. And Joel jumps in and he's like, 'Robert, what are you talking about? That's the greatest line I've ever heard! You gotta say this line! You have to do this!' So thank God that Joel Silver was at dinner because he helped us talk Robert into doing that line."

Earlier during one of the post-promotional interviews, the Russo brothers mentioned that they struggled to find the ideal dialogue that would culminate as Iron Man's last words. They eventually decided to leave the scene with Tony not uttering a single word. However, Marvel's longtime editor, Jeff Ford, shared an idea about making Tony say the words, "I am Iron Man" as his last words which would be a direct callback to his declaration in the first ever Iron Man movie.

Speaking about the same, the Russos told SlashFilms, "Tony used to not say anything in that moment. And we were in the editing room going, 'He has to say something. This a character who has lived and died by quips.' And we just couldn't, we tried a million different last lines. Thanos was saying "I am inevitable." And our editor Jeff Ford, who's been with us all four movies and is an amazing storyteller, said 'Why don't we just go full circle with it and say I am Iron Man.' And we're like, 'Get the cameras! We have to shoot this tomorrow!'"

In a podcast with HappySadConfused, Joe Russo had even revealed that Katherine Langford would play Tony's daughter, a teenage Morgan, who would meet him at the metaphysical world after snapping the fingers. "There was an idea that we had that Tony was going to go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes in when he snapped his fingers. And that there was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station," he quoted. He then added why the said scene was chopped, The intention was that his future daughter - because these films are dealing with magic - forgave him and sort of gave him peace to go. And the idea felt resonant. But it was just too many ideas in an overly complicated movie."