During the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival, legendary actor Robert De Niro was honoured with the prestigious Palme d'Or. In a powerful and politically charged acceptance speech, the 61-year-old actor took the opportunity to voice his concerns about former U.S. President Donald Trump, particularly criticising his policies on democracy, the arts, and education.

"In my country, we are fighting like hell for the democracy we once took for granted," he said.

He continued his critique by highlighting the inclusive and unifying power of art. He said, "Art is inclusive. It brings people together, like tonight. Art looks for truth. Art embraces diversity. And that's why art is a threat."

Robert De Niro went on to condemn Trump's latest move, imposing a 100% tariff on films produced outside the United States. He added, "America's philistine president has had himself appointed head of one of America's premier cultural institutions," he said. "He has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities, and education. And now he has announced a 100% tariff on films produced outside the U.S. Let that sink in for a minute: You can't put a price on creativity, but apparently you can put a tariff on it."

He didn't hold back as he continued, "Of course, this is unacceptable. All these attacks are unacceptable. And this isn't just an American problem—it's a global one. Like a film, we can't just sit back and watch. We have to act, and we have to act now—without violence, but with great passion and determination."

Despite the critical tone of his speech, De Niro also expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Cannes Film Festival, which he described as his "home."

"We show our strength and commitment by celebrating art in this glorious festival," he said, ending his speech with France's national motto, "Liberté, égalité, fraternité! Vive le Festival de Cannes. Merci!"

As he received the award, the jury members were seen rising to their feet, offering the veteran actor a standing ovation.

Robert De Niro is a two-time Academy Award winner. He won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of a young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II (1974), directed by Francis Ford Coppola, and later earned the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Jake LaMotta in Martin Scorsese's critically acclaimed boxing drama Raging Bull (1980).