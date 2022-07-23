An incident of robbery right next to the Police Commissioner's Office in Bengaluru has raised concern among the public.

The robbers, after burgling Rs 4.5 lakh cash, managed to zoom past a high security zone in front of Raj Bhavan and disappear. Despite a complaint, and possession of CCTV a footage, the police are unable to make any breakthrough in the case.

The incident, which had taken place last Saturday (July 16) in broad daylight, came to light recently. It took place in the high security zone. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner's Office, Raj Bhavan and Vidhana Soudha are located very close to the place of the incident.

Though there are several CCTV cameras installed, police are unable to get any leads. Sources in the police department had stated that though there are multiple CCTV cameras installed, only few of them function.

Lakshmeesh V, a businessman from Shantiniketan Layout, had gone to the Legal Metrology Office, located exactly behind the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's Office, for some work leaving Rs 4.5 lakh in dashboard of his car.

When he returned to his car after 5 minutes, he found the window glass broken and the money missing from the dashboard. Lakhmeesh saw the robber and raised an alarm. He even chased the thief he managed to run and sit on a bike and zoomed past.

CCTV footage showed that the robbers went in the one way opposite to Raj Bhavan and disappeared. Vidhana Soudha police are investigating the case.