Rob Lowe has acquired the reputation of a sex symbol over his decades of fame in Hollywood. However, back in 1988, the West Wing star made waves for all the wrong reasons.

Reportedly, in 1988, 24-year-old actor Rob Lowe made headlines after he videotaped himself having sex with a 16-year-old girl in a hotel room the night before the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta, where he was scheduled to support candidate Michael Dukakis.

Lowe denied knowing the girl was underage, according to CBS News and Yahoo. However, Lowe was also involved in a lawsuit from the mother of the 16-year-old girl involved in the sex tape.

Reportedly, Rob Lowe's attorneys were trying to reach a settlement with a teen-ager's mother, who sued the actor after her daughter appeared in the sexually explicit home video with the ″Brat Pack″ star, court documents show.

The attorneys also denied that Lowe tried to seduce the girl, who was 16 at the time.

Rob Lowe, apparently went into hiding after the incident and has bounced back. He went on to do a multitude of to shows and movies and also made fun of himself and the tape during his Comedy Central roast.

Rob Lowe sure seems to have dodged a bullet there. If the tape had been made public during the #metoo era, the actor's career and legacy would have been ruined. Essentially Rob Lowe got off without facing any consequences.