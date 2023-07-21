Gautam Gulati has made some sensational claims in his latest interview. The former Bigg Boss winner is now seen as one of the judges on Roadies. Rhea Chakraborty and Prince Narula are also seen as his co-judges on the reality show, along with Sonu Sood. While Prince has been a part of the reality show for several years now, it is only this year that Gautam joined the show.

However, the rocky equation between the two hasn't gone unnoticed. Both Prince and Gautam have been taking digs at each other and the former Roadies winner often is seen making humiliating comments against Gulati. Now, in an interview, Gautam has revealed that it was Salman Khan who kind of played peacemaker between the two.

When Salman Khan intervened

The Radhe actor revealed that he informed Salman Khan about leaving the show and he asked him to wait it out while he spoke to Prince. "Salman sir also learnt about it "kuch aisa hua hai set par" (something like this happened on the sets). He called me up to ask and I informed him about everything and I told him I'm quitting as I don't want to take away his job. I'm representing you and I don't think we are doing anything wrong, it's better we leave," he told Etimes.

Gautam went on to reveal that Salman Khan called up Prince and within fifteen seconds called back Gautam to tell him that Prince will talk to him the next morning. Then he called Prince as well and asked me to give him some time.

"Salman sir called me back in 15 seconds and told me 'Kal Subah Woh call karega tujhe I've made him understand pyaar se.. ab Dono mil ke raho pyaar se acche se. ..shoot karo.' ('He will call you tomorrow morning, I have made him understand lovingly. You both stay nicely and shoot').

However, Gautam added that things didn't end there and Prince went on doing the same in future episodes too.