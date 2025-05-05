A massive and gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 claimed the lives of nearly 26 people. Since then, several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others, have strongly condemned the brutal act of terrorism. In addition to Indian celebrities, many Pakistani actors also expressed solidarity and denounced the attack.

Days after the incident, India blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani artists, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, Fawad Khan, and others.

There's no denying that Indian audiences form a large fan base for Pakistani actors and regularly watch their television dramas on YouTube. Following the Instagram ban, Indian fans have found workarounds to stay connected with their favourite Pakistani stars.

For instance, the comment section of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's Instagram posts is flooded with love from Indian fans despite the restriction. Many are using VPNS (Virtual Private Networks) to bypass the geo-block and interact with her posts.

Screenshots of these emotional interactions have gone viral on social media. One fan commented, "Hello Hania, VPN ka subscription liya hai sirf aapke liye (I've subscribed to a VPN just for you). Love from India."

Hania responded warmly, replying, "Love you."

In another post, a fan wrote, "Don't worry, humne VPN subscription liya hai apke liye (We've taken a VPN subscription for you)."

Hania, visibly moved, replied, "Ro doongi (I will cry)."

A VPN is a tool that allows users to change their IP address to a different geographical location, making it appear as though they are browsing from another country. This allows them to access content that is geo-blocked in India or elsewhere. Many of Hania's Indian fans are using this method to continue following her.

For those not using VPNs, the Instagram accounts of Pakistani celebrities remain inaccessible in India due to national security-related restrictions.

Indian users attempting to visit these profiles are shown the message: "Account not available in India. This content has been restricted in response to a legal request."