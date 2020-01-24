The famous RK studio caught fire in 2018 and Raj Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor had to incur heavy losses as valuable costumes of stars like Madhubala, Nargis got burnt. Post the massive fire and the loss it caused, the Kapoor family decided to give it up for sale to Godrej Builders. The builders decided to make plush apartments on the estate post gaining its rights from the family.

While many speculated that this will be an end to the years-old legacy, you will be glad to know that the builders at Godrej have decided to keep the iconic 'RK' logo. Not just that, the builders are offering Bollywood-themed apartments for sale to retain the love people for this place.

Randhir Kapoor on selling RK Studios

According to a report in Koimoi, Randhir Kapoor said, "This property in Chembur has been of tremendous significance to my family over the many decades that RK Studios operated from there. We are excited to have chosen Godrej Properties to script a new chapter for this location and build upon its rich history."

Kapoor had earlier told The Quint, "With the state of roads and traffic today, no actor comes to Chembur to shoot at this studio. They would rather go to Film City. So, with a very heavy heart, we have decided to let it go. My whole family is very sad, but there's no other way."

It was also reported earlier that none of the Kapoor brothers were ready to bear the brunt and after a lot of discussion over the property, they finally decided to sell it. The Kapoor's are addressed as the first family in Bollywood whose forefathers have been in the industry and when something of this happens it is truly saddening.