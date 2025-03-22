RJD mocks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with provocative poster amid National Anthem row

As the National Anthem controversy continues to escalate in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) launched a fresh offensive against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a provocative poster on Saturday morning.

The poster features an animated image of Nitish Kumar along with two MLAs — normal photographs Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, BJP MLA from Bipsi, Madhubani and Gopal Mandal, RJD MLA from Gopalpur, Bhagalpur.

It bears the slogan: "Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hu Main (I am not a hero but a villain)."

The poster further accuses Nitish Kumar of disrespecting women, insulting Mahatma Gandhi and now dishonouring the National Anthem.

The text reads: "Ji Haan Main Hu Khalnayak (Yes, I am the villain.)" The poster was installed by Sanju Kohli, a former District Councilor of Makhdumpur, Jehanabad.

The RJD has announced statewide protests against Nitish Kumar following his alleged unusual behaviour during the playing of the National Anthem at the 2025 Sepak Takraw World Cup inauguration in Patna that happened on Thursday.

The Opposition party has intensified its demand for a public apology from the Chief Minister.

If Nitish Kumar refuses to apologise, RJD leaders plan to march to the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

The controversy has further heated up Bihar's political atmosphere, with Opposition parties seizing the opportunity to corner the government.

During the National Anthem, CM Nitish Kumar was seen talking to his Principal Secretary, Deepak Kumar while the anthem played.

Gesturing and tapping Deepak Kumar, the CM had made the Principal Secretary visibly uncomfortable.

CM Nitish Kumar was also seen laughing and folding hands to greet someone midway through the National Anthem.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking massive debates. The issue has led to an uproar in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and public protests by Opposition parties on Friday.

The Opposition leaders including Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi demanded a public apology and the CM's resignation.

(With inputs from IANS)