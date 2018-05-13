A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader named Dina Gope was shot dead near his residence in Bihar's capital city, Patna on Saturday morning. The police have said that local RJD leader was gunned by unidentified assailants.

The unidentified men used an AK 47 to kill Dina, who was the husband of former Patna deputy mayor, Amravati Devi. The incident occurred at around 6 am in Anisabad. Gope was returning home after attending the wedding of his niece.

According to Patna police, Gope was in a Mahindra Scorpio when the criminals, who were waiting near Manikchand Pond, opened fire at his vehicle. The assailants fired 25 rounds, out of which six bullets hit Gope. He succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital, reported Patna Daily.

While, two other occupants of the car, identified as Raju Gope and Vijay Yadav were also shot, four other men in the car were not injured. Raju and Yadav are currently battling for their lives in a hospital.

Dina's family has filed a case of murder against five men whose identities have not been revealed.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Patna, D Amarkesh, Dina might have been shot dead over an ongoing property dispute. The deceased RJD leader also has a long history of crime, reported a news outlet.

Meanwhile, the Patna Zonal IG has suspended Gardanibagh station in-charge Satendu Sharad. The IG ordered Sharad's suspension as he had failed to curb crime in the area under his jurisdiction.

The incident took place on a day when tight security was imposed in Patna since many politicos were expected to attend the wedding of Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai.