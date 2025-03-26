Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma officially divorced on March 20, 2025. Following their separation, both have resumed their respective professional commitments.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was previously with Rajasthan Royals, has now joined Punjab Kings. The IPL team Punjab Kings played their first match against the Gujarat Titans on March 25, 2025. After the team's victory, RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram story to congratulate them.

She reshared a post from Punjab Kings' official Instagram handle and wrote, "What a match! Congratulations, team." However, within a few minutes, she deleted the post.

This isn't the first time Mahvash has shown support for Chahal. On March 9, 2025, during the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand, the two were seen enjoying the match together, laughing and exchanging candid glances in the stands.

Several pictures and videos of their interactions quickly went viral, fueling dating rumors.

Muthal @yuzi_chahal will try to used Rj mahvash as much as he can to make Dhanashree feel jealous and Rj mahvash will keep on supporting chahal coz she will also get fame by becoming chahal fake Girlfriend. https://t.co/fYvJeG1xme — Roman (@romann77555) March 24, 2025

RJ Mahvash also shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring Yuzvendra Chahal

Before attending India's final match together, Mahvash and Chahal were also spotted at a Christmas brunch. Their brunch coincided with Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowing each other on social media. Since then, social media users and several Instagram pages have started shipping them as a couple.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree's Divorce

On March 19, 2025, the Bombay High Court overturned a family court's earlier decision that had denied the couple's request to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period required under the Hindu Marriage Act.

As part of the divorce settlement, Yuzvendra Chahal paid actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma Rs 4.75 crore in alimony, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Dhanashree's new music video allegedly mirrors her personal life: Netizens claim

Meanwhile, on the same day she was granted the divorce, Dhanashree released her first music video.

Titled Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, the song portrays a woman trapped in a toxic relationship marked by betrayal. As soon as the music video went live, netizens speculated that it mirrored her personal life and that she might be hinting at her troubled marriage. However, Dhanashree has refused to comment on the speculation.