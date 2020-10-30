Radio Jockey Anmol is on cloud nine both personally and professionally as he is soon going to embark into a new journey. Anmol and wifey Amrita Rao are soon going to turn parents anytime now. Amrita is in her ninth month, and daddy Anmol is eagerly awaiting for the big day.

Profedianlly RJ Anmol is hosting a musical reality show on television. The show has industry bigwigs like Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, Udit Narayan and Bappi Lahiri performing live on it.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, India, soon to be daddy RJ Anmol spoke at length about hosting a musical reality show, precautions that the couple is taking amid the pandemic and more.

Excerpts from the interview

From being an RJ to a TV host, how has your journey been?

The journey has been beautiful and unplanned. In fact, my experience in radio has helped me a lot during the show. Jammin is not like other reality shows. There are no contestants, no sob stories, its pure music. We talk about music, we sing songs, the singers who come on the show share some amazing trivia and it's so informative and surreal to listen to them. I will always cherish shooting with the legends. Be it Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and many more.

Do you plan to get back to RJing once again?

TV, radio digital shows all go hand in hand. Nothing will stop.

You are soon going to enter a new phase in your life, what precautions are you taking as the baby will be born amid an ongoing pandemic?

As I am going to turn daddy, I have the same feeling as I had when I first stepped on the TV set of Jammin and director said action. I am excited as well as nervous at the same time. As far as the pandemic is concerned, we are cautious, and nobody enters the home. The families that aren't strict about themselves; we don't allow them to enter. Every vegetable and the groceries that come from the departmental store is sanitised. All I can say is awareness is important and how you are doing your day-to-day activities is what will keep you safe and healthy.

Does your wife Amrita watch your show?

Ya, she says, 'I am a huge fan of your show and hosting'. (Trust me I am not saying, she is saying) Smiles.

Wishing soon to be parents Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol a happy and healthy baby!