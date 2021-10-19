As NASA, with its Perseverance Rover, is busy searching for signs of ancient alien life on Mars, a new study report has suggested that rivers on Titan, a moon of Saturn might be deeper than previously thought. The study report revealed that Saturn's moon has free-flowing water on its surface, which literally elevates the possibility to find alien life in some forms in this space body.

Rivers filled with hydrocarbons

Unlike rivers on earth that are filled with water, rivers in Titan are filled with hydrocarbons. Recent observations from NASA's Cassini probe suggest that these rivers could be much deeper, thus raising the hope to locate alien life forms. However, researchers strongly believe that alien beings that might be harboring on Titan could be way different than the ones that live on earth.

Scientists made this conclusion after analyzing the depths of watercourses in Titan with river valleys here on earth.

"The Cassini mission has changed the way we think of where life may have developed beyond our Earth. As well as Mars, outer planet moons like Enceladus, Europa, and even Titan are now top contenders for life elsewhere. We've completely rewritten the textbooks about Saturn," said Andrew Coates, head of the Planetary Science Group at Mullard Space Science Laboratory at University College London.

Mission to Titan

A few months back, researchers at NASA had discovered a weird molecule named cyclopropenylidene, or C3H2 on the atmosphere of Titan. It should be noted that the only other place where scientists have observed the presence of C3H2 is in the laboratory conditions simulated on earth. Describing the presence of this molecule a 'little weird', NASA researchers suggested that alien life could be the reason behind the presence of this molecule.

Meanwhile, the first lander to explore Titan's surface will be NASA's Dragonfly mission, and it is expected to land on the frozen moon by mid-2030. Space experts believe that this probe could unveil several mysteries surrounding this space body in the solar system.