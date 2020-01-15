Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passed away on January 14 in the national capital. 71-year-old Ritu Nanda was suffering from cancer. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan rushed to Delhi yesterday after hearing the news. Big B revealed the news through his blog. Bollywood celebs rushed to Delhi to pay their last respect.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita, Sanjeev Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Apoorva Mehta were at the funeral.

Ritu Nanda was married to Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda who passed away in 2018. And Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to their son Nikhil Nanda.