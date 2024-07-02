Ritika Sajdeh has shared an emotional post for Rohit Sharma and it is all things love and admiration. Ritika congratulated her husband and the Indian skipper adding she knows what the cup means to him.

Sajdeh also mentioned how the last few months were tough for Rohit and took a toll on his body, mind and heart.

Ritika Sajdeh's post

"Ro, I know what this has meant to you. This format, this cup, these men, this journey and this entire process of getting what you've always dreamed of. I know how hard these last few months have been for you. I know the toll it's taken on your heart, mind and body but watching you achieve your dream was incredibly emotional and inspiring," she wrote.

"As your wife, I am immensely proud of what you've achieved and the impact you've had on this game and the people who love it; but as someone who loves your game I'm sad to see you leave any part of it behind. I know you've thought long and hard about what's best for this team but that doesn't make watching you leave that part of it behind any easier. I love you so much and I am so incredibly proud to call you mine!" she added.

Rohit announces retirement

As Team India clinched the T20 World Cup trophy, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement. Sharma added that this has been his goal to win the trophy and this was the format with which he started his cricket career.

"I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line," the Indian skipper said in a post-match presentation.