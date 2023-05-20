Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were at Cannes and on Friday night, the mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they returned to Mumbai. While Aishwarya this time didn't hold her hand and the mother-daughter duo greeted the paps.

Aaradhya Bachchan, who has been accompanying her mom to the film festival for years now, greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and said "Namaste". While Aishwarya waved at the paparazzi as she sat inside the car.

This was one of the rarest times when Aardhya interacted with the paps. As soon as the video went viral netzines lauded Aardya for being courteous, however, some were of the view that the star kid was copying Riteish Deshmukh's kids who often greet paparazzi.

A user wrote, "Ritesh Deshmukh ke bacchon se sikha hai media walon ki respect karna pahle to nahin karte the." (She has learnt from Ritesh Deshmukh's kids).

Another mentioned, "Copy karte hain Ritesh Deshmukh ke bacchon ki." (She is copying Ritesh Deshmukh's kids

The third one mentioned, "Aishwarya baar baar khud ko rok rahi bachi ka hath pakdne selgta hai geyaani logo k cmmnt pdh leye honge." (Aishwarya is trying her best to hold her hands).

The fourth one said, "Sanskar dekho vo namaste kr rhi hai sbko wow." (Look at her upbringing, she is doing namaste).

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh adorable sons Riaan and Rahyl often greet paparazzi with "namaste"

Cannes 2023 look

For Cannes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for two outfits, one was an emerald green shimmery kaftan with high glass heels and the second one was a silver gown with lightweight aluminium details featuring a long-flared trail and an attached "mystical hood". She walked the red carpet for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

During an interaction with Anupama Chopra's Film Companion in Cannes, Aishwarya was asked about Aaradhya's experience at the fest, to which the actress replied, "Isn't that a question that she should be answering? At some point of time in her life, I guess, she will. And that's when we'll know what she really takes away. It is really about just being together, it's familiar to her, she knows everybody here, it is really about like reuniting with friends, coming back here to Cannes, it is an experience that is so familiar to her. he (Aaradhya) is a lot like me in that sense that we are people's people. It begins with that. She loves the play, she loves the vibe. Am sure she gets the fact that this is really a film festival. It is really about the world of cinema."