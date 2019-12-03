Madhu Purnima Kishwar slammed Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, along with his brother Amit, that he had availed loan waivers meant for farmers amounting Rs 4.70 crore. After realizing her mistake, Madhu Purnima Kishwar offered an apology to the actor.

Madhu Purnima Kishwar, the founder of the human rights organisation Manushi, tweeted a paper detailing the loan waiver and wrote on Monday night, "Actor Ritesh Deshmukh and MLA Amit Deshmukh (sons of Congress Ex-CM Vilasrao Deshmukh) are availing loan waivers meant for farmers. Amount involved Rs 4 Crore 70 lakhs."

Riteish Deshmukh may be the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, but he has always maintained distance from the dirty politics. As an actor, he has made a clean image for himself. Madhu Purnima Kishwar's revelations came as a rude shock for many people on social media. Some of them criticized the Bollywood actor.

A Twitter user with the handle @vhisky wrote, "@Riteishd how do you sleep at night. Always thought you were an honest guy with a conscience. But this is #shameful asking for a loan #farm #loan waiver. You are super #rich. These waivers are meant for the poor #farmers who are on the brink of #suicide Be the #realhero for once."

Riteish Deshmukh was shocked and upset to see a flood of criticism coming his way. He responded to her post and wrote, "Dear @madhukishwar Ji, The said paper in circulation is with malafide motive. Neither me nor my brother @AmitV_Deshmukh have availed any loan as mentioned in the paper posted by you. Hence, there is no question of any loan waiver whatsoever. Please don't be misled. Thank you."

Madhu Purnima Kishwar was quick to admit her mistake and offer apologies to Riteish Deshmukh. In reply to his post, she wrote, "@Riteishd ji, an otherwise reliable Mumbai friend sent me that info. Knowingly, I never publish misleading info even against someone I may hate. Sorry, in this case I was misled. From now on, won't trust even good friends on SM matters. Sincere apologies.BTW I admire your acting."