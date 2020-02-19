Rita Ora sure isn't shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless physique. And that's exactly what the "Black Widow" crooner did, apparently Rita Ora looked incredible wearing a sheer lace bra on Instagram.

Trying on a series of outfits in a changing room, she showed off her toned abs as she slipped on a polka dot blouse.

Rita Ora also wore a pair of black skinny fit jeans and a pair of high-heeled ankle boots, as well as a series of chunky gold necklaces.

The "Detective Pickachu" star captioned the post: 'I hate shopping it's annoying lol.' But we have to say, she sure makes shopping look good.

Rita Ora is no stranger to risqué looks and she sure seems to pull off this one too. Rita was a vision of beauty as she slipped into a plunging halter neck gown that offered a glimpse of sideboob. The BRIT nominated artist's glossy chestnut locks were styled in a shaggy bob with a sweeping fringe that framed her stunning features.

Rita Ora ditched her bra for the sultry shoot. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold crocodile print boots as she smouldered on the cover, which was titled 'chaos and control.'

In a discussion with Virgin Media's Xposé, Rita explained she uses make-up and clothes to ensure she has a dramatic impact. She said: "I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature.....I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering."

She added that she looked at it like beauty and art. She went on to say that she envied girls that could go out and not wear any make-up and feel comfortable and sexy. She revealed that she likes making a dramatic impact, so she likes to put on make-up and to decide on how she wants to feel that day.

Rita Ora has about 15.1 million fans on Instagram. And we have to say that with pics like these, she is bound to get a lot more followers. You can check out the pics here: