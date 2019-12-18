Rita Ora sure knows how to turn up the heat. The "Black Widow" singer took to social media to share quite the sultry snap of herself.

Apparently, Rita could be seen sporting skimpy underwear and a matching bra as she sprawled across a sofa. Revealing a nicely toned physique, the singer rested her chin on the palm of her hand while giving the camera a lingering stare.

Reportedly, Rita is braced for a busy 2020 when The Masked Singer kicks off on January 4, but she was forced to sit out its press launch in December after falling ill. Her absence gave co-panelists Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall were able to dish the dirt on the star - who will sit alongside them and guesses which celebrities are singing in front of them while wearing massive costumes.

'We love Rita, but she was the kid of the team,' Jonathan said. 'She was on her f**king phone the whole time. Checking the gram, checking the gram, checking the gram.'

In discussion with Virgin Media's Xposé, Rita explained she uses make-up and clothes to ensure she has a dramatic impact. She said:"I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature.....I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering."

She added that she looked at it like beauty and art. She went on to say that she envied girls that could go out and not wear any make-up and feel comfortable and sexy. She revealed that she likes making a dramatic impact, so she likes to put on make-up and to decide on how she wants to feel that day.

Rita Ora has about 15.1 million fans on Instagram. And we have to say that with pics like these, she is bound to get a lot more followers. You can check out the pic here: