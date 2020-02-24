Rita Ora sure knows how to have fun. The "Black Widow" singer reportedly, showed off her gym honed frame as she performed a 'back smack' while clad in a skimpy tiger print bikini while during a pool day in Los Angeles, California.

The Hot Right Now singer took to her Instagram stories to document her time larking about with friends, as she insisted she 'can't be sexy it's a joke.'

Rita Ora looked gorgeous as she accessorised her orange and black triangle bikini with multiple gold chain necklaces and bracelets. Crouching down into her phone camera, Rita said: 'This is for all of my followers, d'ya know what I'm saying?' before performing a back smack (backwards dive) into the pool.

Rita Ora was seen going wild in the clip. And she sure was rocking that swimsuit. Rita Ora is no stranger to risqué looks and she sure seems to pull off this one too. Rita was a vision of beauty as she slipped into a plunging halter neck gown that offered a glimpse of sideboob. The BRIT nominated artist's glossy chestnut locks were styled in a shaggy bob with a sweeping fringe that framed her stunning features.

In a discussion with Virgin Media's Xposé, Rita explained she uses make-up and clothes to ensure she has a dramatic impact. She said: "I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature.....I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering."

She added that she looked at it like beauty and art. She went on to say that she envied girls that could go out and not wear any make-up and feel comfortable and sexy. She revealed that she likes making a dramatic impact, so she likes to put on make-up and to decide on how she wants to feel that day.

Rita Ora has about 15.1 million fans on Instagram. And we have to say that with pics like these, she is bound to get a lot more followers. You can check out the video here: