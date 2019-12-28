Rita Ora is turning up the heat this winter. The "Black Widow" singer reportedly jetted to the Caribbean with her family to ring in the festive season. And she posted a snap o her social media in which she can be seen in a gorgeous gown sans bra.

Reportedly, Rita Ora went braless in a slinky orange satin gown as she struck a smouldering pose on a boat in St Barts. The gown teased a glimpse of the star's cleavage while hugging her slender midriff and pert derriere. Flowing into an elegant skirt, the dress was paired with shimmering gold jewellery.

The warmer Caribean climate sure seems to be suiting Rita. In a discussion with Virgin Media's Xposé, Rita explained she uses make-up and clothes to ensure she has a dramatic impact. She said:"I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature.....I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering."

She added that she looked at it like beauty and art. She went on to say that she envied girls that could go out and not wear any make-up and feel comfortable and sexy. She revealed that she likes making a dramatic impact, so she likes to put on make-up and to decide on how she wants to feel that day.

Rita Ora has about 15.1 million fans on Instagram. And we have to say that with pics like these, she is bound to get a lot more followers. You can check out the pics here: