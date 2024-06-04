Union Minister Smriti Irani has lost the Amethi seat to Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma by over 1.5 lakh votes.
It's a big day for India as Lok Sabha elections counting is underway, while in some constituencies the candidates have won, while others are still trailing as the counting is on. Kangana Ranaut who debuted from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, won against Congress leader.

However, on the other end, Union minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress's Rahul Gandhi in his family bastion five years ago, was defeated by Kishori Lal of Congress in Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency.

Smriti Irani was vying to retain the seat in a close fight with the Gandhi family's trusted lieutenant, Kishori Lal Sharma, in one of the most prestigious battles of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

KL Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist, is a first-time contestant

Kishori Lal: 524892 votes (54.87 per cent)

Smriti Irani: 363626 votes (38.01 per cent)

Conceding defeat, Smriti Irani said: "Congratulations to those who have won the elections today. Hope they will work for the people in the same way as we have heard their problems. I express my gratitude to Modiji and Yogiji and thank all BJP workers."

Even though the loss of Smriti Irani at the Lok Sabha elections came as a shock to many, social media was abuzz with memes that reminded netizens of Smriti Irani's hit serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

Take a look at the best ones.

The BJP's Hema Malini is leading in Mathura while Arun Govil is trailing in Meerut.

