Reality shows have always been a great platform for Bollywood stars to promote their films. Recently, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who will soon be seen in Bharat, made an appearance on singing reality show, Rising Star 3, to promote the film.

Judged by Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Neeti Mohan, Rising Star 3 contestants were thrilled to have Salman and Katrina on the show.

While the Bharat star is known to be fond of children, interestingly, he turned love guru to a contestant named Sanjay Satish on the show, DNA reported. The contestant is known for his shyness around girls and when Salman came to know about it, he helped the kid with some tips. Besides giving him some tips on how to overcome his shyness and approach girls, the superstar also asked Sanjay to imagine Katrina as his girlfriend and ask her out.

"Sanjay is from Kerala and he is a shy person. He finds it difficult to approach and befriend girls. Salman, who is known for his easy charm, will give lessons to Sanjay on how he can build up his confidence and talk to the ladies around him," the report stated.

Besides Rising Stars, Salman and Katrina will be promoting Bharat on other TV shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Lil Champs and The Kapil Sharma Show. In Bharat, Salman will be sporting five different looks as the film chronicles the journey of a man named Bharat from the age of 17 to 60. Bharat also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in key roles. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

The actor has also started shooting for the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise, which is going to hit the theatres on December 20.