The Colors' Rising Star 3 Grand Finale was held on June 8, 2019, and 11-year-old contestant Aftab Singh from Punjab was declared the winner. The third edition of India's live singing reality show contest was held over three months. Aftab Singh won the trophy as well as the Rs 10 lakh cash prize and a RealMe 3 Pro smartphone.

Aftab Singh competed with Rising Star 3 finalists Abhishek Saraf, Diwakar Sharma and Sanjay Satish. While Diwakar Sharma was adjudged the first runner-up, Sanjay Satish was the second runner-up. The Rising Star 3 Grand Finale saw special guests like veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan along with the judges - singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, singer Neeti Mohan and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. The judges honed the skills of the Rising Star 3 contestants over three months.

Rising Star Season 3 saw many prominent Bollywood personalities as guests, including Bharat actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, veteran actress Rekha, actress and singer Alia Bhatt, veteran music composer Pyarelal, singer Mika Singh, as well as actress Madhuri Dixit, director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer-dancer Tushar Kalia, who are the judges of the dance reality show Dance Deewane.

Aftab Singh said in a statement after winning the Rising Star 3 trophy, "My journey on Rising Star has been incredible and it's a dream come true. Every time I performed on the stage; I could hear my heart thumping but the thrill that it brought was unmatchable. The constant support and love from the judges and audience motivated me to perform better each time. I would like to thank all the esteemed experts for their honest feedback and words of encouragement. I also owe my victory to the audience who voted for me in large numbers and helped me win this prestigious show."

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, Colors, said, "Talent that dissolved boundaries, stories that touched hearts and judges personally supported the proud journeys. All this culminated the third edition of India's only LIVE singing reality show- Rising Star. I would like to congratulate the team to pull off yet another successful season of a property that nudges millions across the country to support the talent. This show is nothing without audiences' support and like every year they encourage us to present nothing but the best. I would also like to congratulate Aftab Singh for winning the well deserving title. Keeping our audiences glued to their weekend entertainment quotient, we will now move from a delightful musical journey to electrifying dancing experience by premiering Dance Deewane season 2 starting June 15th, 2019."

Vipul D Shah, MD, and Founder of Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt Ltd commented, "Rising Star season 3 marks for another challenging yet memorable journey, the taste of which will stay until we tune in again. The unique live interactive platform has paved the way for versatile singers, who stole many hearts with their amazing performances and heart-warming stories. Over the season, the most delightful experience has been to see the talent on the show bag opportunities which has the power to change their lives. We would like to thank everyone who supported us in making this big. We wish all the luck and love to Aftab for winning the trophy and for his future endeavours."