Rising Star 2 has come to an end with Hemant Brijwasi becoming the winner of the 2018 season. The young talent bagged the prize money of Rs 20 lakh, beating Rohanpreet Singh (second) and Vishnumaya (third).

Rising Star 2 finale was held on April 15 night. Touted to be India's only live singing show, Rising Star 2 had Shankar Mahadevan, Monali Thakur and Diljit Dosanjh as judges.

The second season of Rising Star had the theme of "Uthao Soch Ki Deewar", and had four contestants – Hemant, Rohanpreet, Vishnumaya and Zaid Ali as finalists. Zaid was the first finalist to get eliminated.

The finale also witnessed family members of the finalists, cheering for the respective contestants. While Hemant is now in news for his achievement in Rising Star 2, he had gained popularity by winning the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs in 2009.

Hemant was also seen in India's Got Talent and Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar 2. The Mathura based singer has gained good fame with his talent, and the title of Rising Star 2 has just added another feather to his hat.

Meanwhile, social media is getting filled with congratulatory messages for Hemant. He is being called the most deserving winner of the show, which suggests that the young champ has earned a lot of love and respect.

A video has also come on YouTube in which Diljit Dosanjh is seen congratulating Hemant for winning the title, and other contestants for entertaining the audience, and getting so much love.

"When you selflessly support and love someone in their journey. And they reciprocate it all with this one priceless moment. As my rockstar #HemantBrijwasi lifts this esteemed trophy of #RisingStar2 , I feel immensely happy to be the proud owner of @brijwasi_FC [sic]," one fan tweeted.

#RisingStar2 Congratulations to Hemant Brijwasi! What a wonderful performance !!! pic.twitter.com/hqJduLw5cb — Manisha Kataki (@manisha_kataki) April 8, 2018

We will miss ur singing every saturday and sunday we miss all rising star team #HemantBrijwasi — MeeraDhumal (@MeeraDhumal) April 16, 2018

#HemantBrijwasi Finally hamara bhai jeet gaya #RisingStar2 . Congratulations and All the best for your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/kJc9RQbFgy — Akhil Dabral (@AKHILDABRAL) April 16, 2018

CONGRATS #HemantBrijwasi !!! WELL DESERVED WIN ??? can’t wait till I hear your songs in Bollywood movies ❤️ #RisingStar2GrandFinale — BBLand ? (@BollyStyle_) April 16, 2018

While Hemant is right now celebrating his victory, it will be interesting to see if he bags some big singing project in Bollywood in near future.