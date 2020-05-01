Rishi Kapoor lost his two-year-long battle to leukemia on April 30. He passed away at 8.45 am in the HN Reliance Hospital and his mortal remains were taken directly to Chandanwadi Crematorium, Mumbai where his last rites were performed.

His son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other members of the Kapoor clan were seen at the funeral. However, even during such time of loss and mourning, disgusting online trolls couldn't be more insensitive when they attacked Alia for holding a phone in her hand during the funeral.

A picture of Alia Bhatt had surfaced online wherein the actress was seen breaking down into tears standing beside Neetu Kapoor and Rima Jain. She was holding a phone in her hand and trolls took no time in accusing Alia of recording a video of the funeral.

"Wahh Alia Bhatt to Ekdum aaram se video bana rahi hai. Matlub Yeh kya mazzak ho rha hai kya?" an online user commented. Another one said, "Why the hell she is taking pic?"

But little did they know that Alia was face timing with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi Kapoor, who couldn't attend her father's funeral due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

In another picture that has surfaced online shows Rima Jain interacting with Riddhima over a video call. Rima then handed over the phone to Alia who was giving Riddhima a glimpse of her father while the last rites were being performed. And during such a difficult time, Alia has been seen standing like a pillar with the Kapoor family.

From attending the funeral rites of Rishi Kapoor to consoling her good friend Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor, Alia is surely acting as a major source of strength for them.

She even took out a moment to mourn the demise of Rishi Kapoor on social media. She posted an emotional note for him, saying he brought goodness in her life.

"What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I've known him like that all my life... for the past two years I've known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father!"

Alia has shared that she has received immense love from Rishi Kapoor over past two years.

"In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you," Alia penned.

Along with her post, she posted a picture of little Ranbir in the arms of Rishi Kapoor. "Beautiful boys," she captioned the image. Neetu Kapoor reacted to the photograph by commenting red heart emojis on it.